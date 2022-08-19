Darvish (10-7) took the loss against Washington on Thursday, pitching 8.1 innings and allowing three runs on five hits and no walks while striking out six batters.

Darvish was fantastic through eight frames, yielding only one run (on a third-inning Ildemaro Vargas homer). Darvish kept his pitch count low enough to remain in the contest for the ninth inning, but he was pulled after allowing a single to two of the first three batters he faced. Josh Hader entered from the bullpen and issued a hit-by-pitch, a walk and a sacrifice fly, allowing both inherited runners to score. Darvish thus picked up his third straight loss, though he has pitched relatively well during that stretch with a 3.98 ERA and 20:1 K:BB over 20.1 innings.