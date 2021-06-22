Darvish (7-2) beat the Dodgers 6-2 Monday, allowing one run on two hits and a walk with 11 strikeouts across six innings.

Facing his former team, Darvish dazzled by recording nearly four times as many strikeouts as baserunners allowed. His lone mistake was a first-pitch sinker in the third that Mookie Betts launched over the center field fence. The 34-year-old righty now has eight starts of at least six innings pitched and one or zero runs allowed in 15 turns and possess an excellent 2.50 ERA and 0.92 WHIP.

More News