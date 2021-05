Darvish (5-1) beat Seattle Sunday, allowing one run on seven hits with five strikeouts in seven innings in a 9-2 win.

Darvish was engaged in a pitcher's duel with opposing starter Justin Dunn, who actually accounted for the one run Darvish surrendered, until San Diego broke the game open with four runs apiece in the sixth and seventh innings. He's been supremely dominant since opening day, allowing no more than two runs in each of the ensuing eight starts to the tune of a sparkling 1.75 ERA.