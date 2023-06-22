Darvish (5-6) allowed four runs on seven hits and two walks while striking out six over six innings, taking the loss Wednesday versus the Giants.

Darvish was done in by a rough fifth inning, which saw the Giants rally for all four runs on five hits, a walk and a sacrifice fly. It's the second start in a row where the right-hander has dropped off in the fifth -- while it's too soon to call it a pattern, it's at least something to monitor over the remainder of the first half. He's given up 14 runs across 16.1 innings in his last three starts, raising his ERA for the year to 4.84 with a 1.23 WHIP and 85:25 K:BB through 80 innings. Darvish is lined up for a road start in Pittsburgh next week.