Darvish (6-2) was tagged with the loss Wednesday against the Cubs despite giving up two runs on three hits and two walks while fanning eight across seven innings.

Darvish looked excellent on the mound and notched his eighth quality start of the campaign, but that wasn't enough to extend his undefeated streak to nine appearances due to the lack of run support. Darvish has been one of the most dominant pitchers in the National League this season, however, and he improved his ERA to a blistering 2.28 over 79 innings across 13 starts. His next start should be a tough one, however, as he lines up to face the Rockies on the road next week.