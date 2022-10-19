Darvish (0-1) took the loss Tuesday night, allowing two runs on three hits while striking out seven in the 2-0 defeat to the Phillies in Game 1 of the NLCS.

Despite being charged with the loss, Darvish pitched a solid game, but he was outdueled by Zack Wheeler. The Phillies were just 3-for-24 against Darvish, but two of his hits allowed were solo homers by Bryce Harper and Kyle Schwarber. The Padres' ace is struggling to limit home runs in the postseason -- he has allowed six earned runs across three starts, and all six runs have come from solo homers. Nonetheless, Darvish has a 2.84 ERA in the postseason while striking out 18 batters across 19 innings.