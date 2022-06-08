Darvish (5-3) hit three batters and allowed two hits while striking out six over seven scoreless innings to earn the win over the Mets on Tuesday.

All three hit batters came in the first two innings, and Darvish carried a no-hitter into the sixth before allowing a single to Mark Canha. This was the fourth time in his last six starts Darvish has gone at least seven innings, though this was arguably his best outing of the season despite the early lack of control. The right-hander now owns a 3.61 ERA, 1.01 WHIP and 54:15 K:BB in 67.1 innings across 11 starts this season. He'll look to keep going strong in Chicago versus the Cubs next week.