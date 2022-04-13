Darvish (0-1) took the loss during Tuesday's 13-2 defeat at the hands of the Giants, allowing nine runs on eight hits and two walks with two strikeouts in 1.2 innings.

Darvish permitted San Francisco to bat around and score six runs in the first inning before loading the bases and surrendering three more runs in the second. It took 57 pitches to record just five outs, though the outing can perhaps be chalked up as a blip after Darvish was lights-out in his opening start against Arizona. Darvish is slated to pitch next on Sunday Night Baseball against Atlanta.