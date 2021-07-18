Darvish (hip) completed a bullpen session Saturday and remains on track to start Monday against the Braves, Kevin Acee of The San Diego Union-Tribune reports.

Darvish described the bullpen session as "strong" and indicated that he's "100 percent" and "ready to go Monday." The right-hander also explained that he was dealing with an illness prior to his last start, explaining, "I felt it in my head. The next two days I was feeling good. But the day of my start, right before the game I went to the bullpen, I started to feel a little like achy in my body." The illness may have been a factor in his poor outing and the Padres' subsequent decision to place him on the injured list, though left hip inflammation was the official diagnosis. Now that the hip is better and Darvish is past the illness, he should have no restrictions when he starts at Atlanta on Monday.