Darvish (4-2) took the loss Wednesday as the Padres fell 2-1 to the Brewers, allowing two runs on three hits and two walks over 6.2 innings. He struck out seven.

The right-hander took a shutout into the seventh inning before stumbling, but the Padres' own troubles scoring runs left Darvish on the hook for the loss. He tossed 108 pitches (68 strikes) en route to his second straight quality start and seventh of the season in nine trips to the mound, and Darvish will take a 3.76 ERA, 1.08 WHIP and 44:13 K:BB through 52.2 innings into his next outing.