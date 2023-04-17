Darvish (0-2) allowed one run on four hits and two walks over seven innings Sunday, striking out 12 while taking the loss against the Brewers.

Darvish was locked into a pitcher's duel with Wade Miley and unfortunately came out on the wrong side despite a dazzling performance. The 36-year-old had solid command of all his pitches, finishing with 10+ strikeouts for the 50th time in his career. Darvish was defeated via small ball after Garrett Mitchell reached via a bunt single in the second inning. He got to second on a balk and then stole third before crossing the plate on a sacrifice fly by Brian Anderson. It was a nice bounce back outing from Darvish, who lowered his ERA to 3.44 to go with a 1.09 WHIP over 18.1 innings. He'll be in search of his first win of the year when he takes the mound next weekend against the Diamondbacks.