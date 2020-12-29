Darvish has been traded to the Padres along with Victor Caratini in exchange for Zach Davies, Reginald Preciado, Owen Caissie, Yeison Santana and Ismael Mena, Sahadev Sharma of The Athletic reports.

Darvish is coming off a very strong season in which he went 8-3 while posting a 2.01 ERA, 0.96 WHIP and 93:14 K:BB across 76 innings for the Cubs. He now heads west to join a Padres team that continues to focus on bolstering their starting pitching staff. The right-hander will settle in alongside Blake Snell, who was acquired from the Rays on Sunday, atop the Padres rotation.