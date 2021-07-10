Manager Jayce Tingler said Friday that Darvish is "unlikely" to pitch in Tuesday's All-Star Game after the right-hander exited Thursday's start with back and hip tightness, AJ Cassavell of MLB.com reports .

Tingler's update comes as little surprise given the relative insignificance of Tuesday's exhibition. Darvish still figures to have a strong chance of pitching soon after the club returns from the break July 16, though his availability likely won't be finalized until the latter part of next week.