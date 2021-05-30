Darvish hurled five innings against the Astros on Saturday, allowing five runs (four earned) on four hits and three walks while striking out five. He did not factor in the decision.

The right-hander kept Houston off the scoreboard for three innings, but he was tagged for two runs on a Carlos Correa homer in the fourth. Darvish then allowed three more runs in the fifth, though the final tally was unearned. The five total runs allowed were a season high for Darvish, who came into the contest having yielded no more than two runs in each of his past nine starts. In spite of the poor outing, he still owns fantastic numbers on the season, including a 2.16 ERA and 79:16 K:BB across 66.2 innings. Darvish lines up to face the Mets at home next weekend.