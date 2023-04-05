Darvish did not factor into the decision Tuesday, allowing one run on three hits and four walks over five innings in an 8-6 loss to Arizona. He struck out three.

Due to limited usage in the World Baseball Classic, Darvish's season debut was pushed back as he needed a bit more time to build up his arm. While this wasn't his most dominant outing in terms of whiffs, and his command was spotty at times, Darvish completed five frames on 91 pitches and left with the lead. He will look to build on this performance his next time out in what projects as a road matchup against the Mets.