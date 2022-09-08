Darvish (13-7) allowed three runs on five hits and three walks while striking out six over six innings to earn the win Wednesday over the Diamondbacks.

Darvish was tagged for three homers for the second time in 26 starts this year. He was fortunate all three were solo shots -- two from Daulton Varsho and the first of Corbin Carroll's major-league career. The Padres hit three homers of their own to support Darvish in his third straight win and fourth consecutive quality start. The right-hander has a 3.31 ERA, 0.98 WHIP and 168:34 K:BB with 20 homers allowed through 168.2 innings this year. Darvish is lined up for a tough road start in Seattle next week.