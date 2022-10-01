Darvish (16-8) allowed three runs on eight hits and a walk while striking out six over six innings, taking the loss Friday versus the White Sox.

Darvish threw 70 of 104 pitches for strikes in a solid outing, but he was responsible for all three of the White Sox's runs. The right-hander had won six straight starts entering Friday, though he managed to extend his streak of quality starts to eight. For the year, he has a 3.10 ERA, 0.95 WHIP and 197:37 K:BB through 194.2 innings across 30 starts. Darvish is tentatively lined up for a home start versus San Francisco next week, though it's unclear if he'll ultimately pitch again in the regular season or be saved until the playoffs should the Padres secure their spot.