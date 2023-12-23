Matsui signed a five-year, $28 million contract with the Padres on Saturday, Jeff Passan of ESPN.com reports.

Reports earlier this week indicated that the two sides were nearing the final stages of an agreement and a deal has now been officially announced. Per Passan, the contract contains opt outs after the third and fourth seasons and also includes an injury clause which would convert the fifth year to a club option. Matsui could be the top choice to close in San Diego with Josh Hader likely to depart. The 27-year-old southpaw posted a 1.42 ERA and 36.4 percent strikeout rate over the last three seasons for the Rakuten Eagles of Nippon Professional Baseball.