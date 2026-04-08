Matsui (groin) has turned in two scoreless rehab appearances at Triple-A El Paso, Jeff Sanders of The San Diego Union-Tribune reports.

Matsui got a late start to the season due to a groin strain that caused him to miss the entire Cactus League slate, but he's looked sharp on his rehab assignment thus far. It's unclear what the Padres' target date is for Matsui's activation from the 15-day injured list, but it could come any day now.