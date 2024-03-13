Matsui (back) will pitch in the Padres' Cactus League finale against the A's on Wednesday, MLB.com reports.

Back tightness cost Matsui several weeks of his first major-league spring training after he signed a five-year, $28 million contract with the Padres in December. However, the lefty made it through an intrasquad game over the weekend and his imminent return to exhibition play bodes well for his chances of making the trip to South Korea for the Seoul Series against the Dodgers. Matsui was a top closer in Japan and could eventually find his way into the ninth inning, though MLB.com is projecting him to to open the season as one of the team's primary setup men.