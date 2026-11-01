Matsui will make $6.5 million in 2027 with the Padres after electing not to exercise the opt-out clause in his contract, Jorge Castillo of ESPN.com reports.

The 31-year-old delivered the best campaign of his career in 2026, posting a 1.83 ERA, 1.14 WHIP and 68:36 K:BB across 64 regular-season innings. Matsui also has a $7 million player option for 2028, though that will convert to a club option if he requires Tommy John surgery or has an elbow injury that causes 130 consecutive days on the IL, per Spotrac.com.