Matsui allowed one run on two hits with a strikeout in an inning Tuesday against Athletics. He has a 1.80 ERA with nine strikeouts and two walks in five innings.

Matsui is working in middle relief but could be used in higher-leverage roles if he can continue his high strikeout totals and limit his walks. After striking out 12 batters per nine innings during his 10-year career in Japan, Matsui's K-rate dipped after moving to the States. His 26.8 percent strikeout rate was still above league average, but Matsui's 10.5 percent walk rate likely prevented possible ascension to higher-leverage work.