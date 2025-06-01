Matsui allowed two runs on four hits without retiring a batter in Saturday's loss to Pittsburgh.

Matsui entered with one out in the seventh inning with San Diego down 3-0. The southpaw gave up four straight hits -- three singles and one double -- to allow the Pirates to plate two runs before he was given the hook. It was an uncharacteristically poor performance by Matsui, who entered Saturday with a solid 2.74 ERA, 1.09 WHIP and 10.2 K/9 through 23 appearances. He hasn't been on the fantasy radar, though, since he isn't being used in high-leverage situations often. Matsui has just two holds and no save chances on the season.