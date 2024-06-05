Matsui (3-2) took the loss against the Angels on Tuesday, allowing three runs on one hit and two walks without retiring a batter.

Adam Mazur gave San Diego six innings of one-run ball in his MLB debut, but Matsui wasn't able to keep the game tied upon entering in the seventh. The lefty reliever issued two walks around an infield single to load the bases, and all three runners came around to score after his departure. The rough outing came two days after Matsui blew a save opportunity against the Royals, giving up three runs while retiring just one batter as the ninth-inning option of choice while regular closer Robert Suarez -- who had pitched on consecutive days -- was unavailable. Prior to the pair of ugly appearances, Matsui held a solid 2.88 ERA, but that mark now sits at 4.97.