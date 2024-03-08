Padres manager Mike Shildt told 97.3 The Fan that "there is a possibility" Matsui (back) will be ready for San Diego's opening regular-season series in South Korea.

Matsui hurt his back near the end of February, and a subsequent MRI revealed inflammation. The Japanese reliever was able to work up to throwing a bullpen session Tuesday, and he felt well enough to toss 30 pitches after initially being scheduled for 20, though he didn't throw at full effort, per Kevin Acee of The San Diego Union-Tribune. Matsui said after the session that he wasn't sure if he'd be ready to pitch in San Diego's opening regular-season game March 20, stating, "I need to go out there and throw 100 percent. I just want to see how I feel tomorrow and how the body responds." Shildt offered a similar sentiment the following day and said the team would subsequently be assessing Matsui's next step. While the manager expressed some optimism about Matsui's potential to be ready to pitch in the Seoul Series, he was also clear that the issue is still hazy, explaining, "It's too early to say...with any weight to it."