Padres' Zach Davies: Avoids arbitration
Davies agreed to a one-year, $5.25 million contract with the Padres on Friday, avoiding arbitration, Jeff Sanders of The San Diego Union-Tribune reports.
Davies put together a career year in 2019 with Milwaukee, finishing with a 3.55 ERA and 1.29 WHIP with 102 strikeouts across 159.2 frames. He should slot in the near the back end of San Diego's rotation.
More News
-
Padres' Zach Davies: Dealt to San Diego in four-player trade•
-
Brewers' Zach Davies: Left off wild-card roster•
-
Brewers' Zach Davies: Gives up one run in no-decision•
-
Brewers' Zach Davies: Strong effort in no-decision•
-
Brewers' Zach Davies: Strikes out four in win•
-
Brewers' Zach Davies: Labors in no-decision•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy Baseball rankings, 2020 sleepers
SportsLine simulated the 2020 MLB season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Baseball...
-
Top 100 Prospects for 2020
Luis Robert and Jesus Luzardo are primed for a significant 2020 impact, but it's Wander Franco...
-
Tracker: Rays deal prospect to pad depth
From what the Shogo Akiyama signing means for the Reds outfield to what Luis Robert's long-term...
-
32 things you missed because football
Fantasy Football has a way of luring away otherwise dedicated Fantasy Baseballers, causing...
-
Fantasy baseball: 1B/DH sleepers, busts
SportsLine's 2020 Fantasy baseball draft guide can give you a huge edge in your league.
-
Prospects: Top 30 pitchers
Some bad breaks for some big-name pitching prospects has caused the talent to bottleneck over...