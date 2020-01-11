Davies agreed to a one-year, $5.25 million contract with the Padres on Friday, avoiding arbitration, Jeff Sanders of The San Diego Union-Tribune reports.

Davies put together a career year in 2019 with Milwaukee, finishing with a 3.55 ERA and 1.29 WHIP with 102 strikeouts across 159.2 frames. He should slot in the near the back end of San Diego's rotation.