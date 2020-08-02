Davies (1-1) allowed three earned runs on four hits and a walk while striking out two across five innings to take the loss Sunday against the Rockies.

Davies was beaten by the long ball, as he first served up a solo shot to Daniel Murphy in the second inning. Two frames later, Matt Kemp took him deep for a two-run home run. Davies has now pitched in two extreme environments -- his first start was at Oracle Park against the Giants -- and allowed five earned runs across 10 innings this season. He's in line to draw his next start at home against Arizona on Saturday.