Davies could be pushed up to start Saturday's game against the Giants on three days rest, AJ Cassavell of MLB.com reports.

The right-hander lines up to start on regular rest Sunday after pitching Tuesday against the Angels, but the Padres have been shifting their rotation plans with Mike Clevinger (elbow) unlikely to be available for the WIld Card round. Taking the mound Saturday would line up Davies to pitch Thursday in Game 2 rather than the potential series finale Friday. Regardless of whether he pitches Saturday or Sunday, Davies is likely to have a short leash to mitigate any potential for injury.