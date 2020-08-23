Davies (4-2) earned the win against Houston on Saturday, going eight innings and allowing two runs on four hits and two walks while striking out seven.

Davies allowed a first-inning run before San Diego staked him to a 10-run lead through two frames, allowing the right-hander to glide to an easy win. His eight innings established a season high while he notched a season-best seven strikeouts. Davies has now allowed three or fewer earned runs in each of his six starts in 2020, resulting in a solid 3.03 overall ERA. He'll next take the mound in a road game at Colorado on Friday.