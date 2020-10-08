Davies took the loss in Game 2 of the NLDS against the Dodgers after allowing four runs on nine hits with three strikeouts and zero walks over five innings.

The right-hander kept Los Angeles off the board over the first two frames, but he surrendered four runs on seven hits between the third and fourth innings. Davies didn't give up four earned runs in any of his 12 starts during the regular season, but he's allowed four earned runs in both of his playoff starts while covering only seven combined innings. The Friars will need to overcome a 2-0 series deficit for him to receive another start this postseason.