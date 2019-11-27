The Padres acquired Davies and outfielder Trent Grisham from the Brewers on Wednesday in exchange for infielder Luis Urias and pitcher Eric Lauer, Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic reports.

Grisham and Urias are the principal pieces in the deal, while Davies and Lauer amount to a swap of depth rotation arms. Davies delivered a career-best 3.55 ERA across 159.2 innings in 2019, but his weak 5.7 K/9 limited his appeal from a fantasy perspective. He'll at least benefit from a change in home field from hitter-friendly Miller Park to the more forgiving Petco Park, which should aid Davies' chances of delivering another sub-4.00 ERA in 2020.