Davies (2-1) earned the win Friday against Arizona after tossing 5.2 scoreless innings, allowing three hits and fanning six.

Davies was absolutely dominant in this game, allowing only three singles throughout the course of his 84-pitch outing -- he threw 53 of those for strikes. Davies now has a 2.87 ERA in the season and will try to repeat this performance in his upcoming start, scheduled for Aug. 12 at the Dodgers.