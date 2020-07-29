Davies (1-0) was charged with three runs (two earned) on five hits over five innings in a win over the Giants on Tuesday. He struck out five and did not issue a walk.

After five seasons in Milwaukee, Davies joined the Padres this past winter as part of the Trent Grisham-Luis Urias deal. He pitched well enough to get the win in his team debut, though the Giants' lineup is one of the worst in baseball and this was in San Francisco, so it's hard to get too excited about this performance. Davies is a finesse pitcher who throws 88 mph with a career K/9 a little over 6.0; he will need to be at the very top of his game if he's to achieve a similar result this weekend in Colorado.