Davies (6-2) earned the win Friday against Oakland after tossing seven scoreless innings, allowing four hits and four walks while fanning five.

Davies earned a fourth straight win and has now allowed more than three earned runs in any outing this season while fanning at least five in all but one game so far. In fact, he is coming off back-to-back scoreless performances, so the right-hander is clearly trending in the right direction. He will carry a 2.23 ERA and a stellar .0.93 WHIP into next Wednesday's matchup at home against Colorado.