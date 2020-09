Davies (7-3) allowed three runs on eight hits and a walk and struck out five over six innings in a loss to the Dodgers on Tuesday.

Davies was a little less efficient than his Dodgers counterpart, Tony Gonsolin, and the former would be stuck with the loss. It's a third straight quality start for Davies, as well as his fifth overall. He has a 2.69 ERA, 1.01 WHIP and 55:16 K:BB in 60.1 innings this season. The right-hander lines up to face the Angels next Wednesday in his next start.