Davies last just two innings in his start Thursday against the Cardinals in Game 2 of the Wild Card Round, giving up four runs on five hits while walking one and striking out three. He did not factor into the decision.

Davies gave up one run on a Yadier Molina single in the first inning, followed by an RBI single from Harrison Bader and a two-run homer by Kolten Wong in the second. While he finished that inning with a pair of strikeouts, he was pulled for Pierce Johnson to start the third. The performance, which was Davies' first career playoff start, was far out of line with what he accomplished during 12 regular-season outings, as he finished the year with a 2.73 ERA and a 1.07 WHIP.