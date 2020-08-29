Davies (5-2) earned the Friday after holding the Rockies to four (unearned) runs on five hits and two walks while striking out six across 5.2 innings.

Davies struggled in the first inning, giving up back-to-back singles and a walk, setting up Matt Kemp for a three-run home run. Luckily, the runs were unearned due to a missed catch error by Eric Hosmer. The 27-year-old kept Colorado's bats quiet the rest of the way, exiting with two outs in the sixth following his 93rd pitch of the night. Davies has been solid this season, with his only rough outing of the year coming at Coors Field earlier this month, when he allowed three runs over five innings. The right-hander will carry a 2.61 ERA and 0.90 WHIP into next Friday's matchup at Oakland.