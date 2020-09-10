Davies (7-2) allowed three earned runs on five hits and two walks while striking out eight across six innings to earn the win Wednesday against the Rockies.

Davies turned in a baseline quality start while racking up a season-best eight strikeouts. He did so on the strength of 14 swinging strikes and 19 called strikes across 99 total pitches. After this performance, Davies has yet to allow more than three earned run in any of his nine starts this season. He has a 2.48 ERA to show for it, also putting up a 50:15 K:BB across 54.1 innings. Davies will look to keep things going his next turn the rotation, currently projected to come Monday against the Dodgers.