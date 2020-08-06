Davies will have his next start moved up to Friday, AJ Cassavell of MLB.com reports.

Davies has been following Joey Lucchesi in the rotation, but with an off-day Thursday, the Padres have elected to skip Lucchesi's spot and roll with Davies on five days rest for Friday's series opener against Arizona. Whether the change indicates a move away from Lucchesi as a starter remains to be seen. San Diego has not yet announced their starter for Saturday, though it stands to reason that Chris Paddack will take the mound that day on regular rest.