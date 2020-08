Davies (3-2) allowed three runs on three hits and two walks over five innings Monday, striking out six and earning the win over Texas.

San Diego's offense exploded for 14 runs Monday, so Davies had plenty of breathing room. He allowed just two runs through five innings but left after allowing a lead-off single in the sixth to Danny Santana, who came around to score and charge Davies with his third run. The 27-year-old will carry a 3.25 ERA into Sunday's home start against Houston.