Davies will start Tuesday's game against the Diamondbacks, Annie Heilbrunn of the San Diego Union-Tribune reports.
This was expected, but we didn't get confirmation until after Monday's game. Davies will likely be caught by Austin Hedges, as he benefitted greatly last year from having an excellent framer (Yasmani Grandal) behind the plate for most of his starts with the Brewers. He will need to hold his own in the early going to avoid getting replaced in the rotation, as the Padres have several young arms coming up behind him.
