Davies (7-4) suffered the loss against the Angels on Tuesday, pitching six innings and allowing three runs on seven hits and three walks while striking out five.

Despite notching a quality start, Davies scuffled in the outing, needing 97 pitches to get through six innings. He gave up a pair of homers to Angels catcher Max Stassi to account for all three of the runs scored against him. Davies is lined up to start the final game of the season at San Francisco, though it is uncertain how deep he'll go in that contest with the postseason around the corner. As it stands, the right-hander figures to have a spot in the team's playoff rotation.