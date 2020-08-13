Davies (2-2) was tagged with the loss Wednesday against the Dodgers. He tossed seven innings of two-run ball, allowing four hits and two walks while fanning five.

Davies gave up two runs in the bottom of the fifth -- on an RBI single from Edwin Rios that scored A.J. Pollock, and on an RBI groundout from Austin Barnes that scored Chris Taylor. Despite the fact Davies was tagged with the loss, he delivered a strong performance against one of the best offenses in the National League and extended what has been a strong start to the season for him. He has allowed two or fewer earned runs in three of his first four starts and carries a 2.78 ERA with a 0.84 WHIP after his first 22.2 innings.