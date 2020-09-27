Davies didn't factor into the decision in Saturday's game between the Padres and the Giants. He tossed three scoreless innings, giving up three hits while fanning three.

Davies was widely expected to pitch this game on a short leash and that's exactly what happened, as he only tossed 51 pitches (32 strikes) through three innings in what was his first no-decision of the campaign. He finished the season with a career-best 2.73 ERA and a 1.07 WHIP -- another career-high -- in 69.1 innings across 12 starts. Davies is lined up to take the ball in Game 2 of the NL Wild Card Round next week.