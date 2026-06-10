Padres' Zack Qin: Back to full health

Single-A Lake Elsinore reinstated Qin (elbow) from the 7-day injured list Thursday and assigned him to the rookie-level Arizona Complex League.

While recovering from Tommy John surgery, Qin missed the entire 2025 season and opened the 2026 campaign on the shelf before being cleared to report to the ACL for a rehab assignment May 7. The 20-year-old lefty is likely to move on to the California League before long, but the Padres elected to keep him in the ACL once his rehab window came to a close earlier this month. Through his first five outings in Arizona, Qin has compiled a 1.15 ERA, 1.25 WHIP and 30:3 K:BB in 15.2 innings.