The Nationals unconditionally released Espino (finger) on Sunday, Mark Zuckerman of MASNSports.com reports.

Espino hadn't started a rehab assignment in the minors since being placed on the 15-day injured list July 19 with a flexor strain on his right ring finger. The injury might not be anything severe enough to keep him out for the remainder of the season, but even once he's healthy, Espino looks like he'll have to find work in a new organization. After posting a 24.75 ERA and 4.25 WHIP in four innings with the big club this season before being deactivated, Espino will cede his spot on the 40-man roster to catcher Israel Pineda (oblique), who was activated from the 60-day injured list and optioned to Double-A Harrisburg.