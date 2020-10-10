Espino elected free agency Saturday, Mark Zuckerman of MASNSports.com reports.
Espino was waived and outrighted earlier this week, but he elected to to test his luck on the open market rather than accept the outright assignment. With a 5.70 ERA in 30 career major-league innings, he may be forced to settle for a minor-league deal.
