The Athletics released Bridwell, Roch Kubatko of MASN Sports reports.

The right-hander never appeared for the Athletics' Triple-A affiliate at Las Vegas before receiving his walking papers. Since posting a 3.64 ERA over 121 frames with the Angels in 2017, Bridwell has dealt with a deluge of injuries, which limited him to just 34.2 low-quality innings between the majors and minors last season. He'll look to get his career back on track with a new organization.

