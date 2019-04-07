Parker Bridwell: No longer with Oakland
The Athletics released Bridwell, Roch Kubatko of MASN Sports reports.
The right-hander never appeared for the Athletics' Triple-A affiliate at Las Vegas before receiving his walking papers. Since posting a 3.64 ERA over 121 frames with the Angels in 2017, Bridwell has dealt with a deluge of injuries, which limited him to just 34.2 low-quality innings between the majors and minors last season. He'll look to get his career back on track with a new organization.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Week 3 two-start pitcher rankings
There's no shortage of usable two-start options in Week 3, according to Scott White, including...
-
Week 3 Waiver Targets
Our Fantasy Baseball crew gives you the top waiver-wire adds from the past week, heading into...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 3
Yandy Diaz is elevating the ball as hoped, and Jay Bruce is looking healthy and powerful again....
-
Fantasy Baseball trade chart for Week 2
SportsLine's trade chart and evaluator grades every Fantasy baseball deal
-
FBT Podcast: Rating overreactions
The Fantasy Baseball Today Podcast talks the key news, overreactions, most added and looks...
-
Prospects Report: Top five to stash
The minor-league season is just beginning, giving prospects a chance to state their cases for...