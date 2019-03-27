Dean was released by the Twins on Wednesday, Brandon Warne of ZoneCoverage.com reports.

Dean return from Korea on a minor-league contract this offseason but couldn't convince the Twins to keep him around. As a 29-year-old with a 6.28 ERA in his lone big-league season back in 2016, he's unlikely to make a significant impact at the top level this year.

