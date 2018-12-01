Venditte was non-tendered by the Dodgers on Friday, Pedro Moura of The Athletic reports.

This move doesn't come as a big surprise, with the Dodgers bumping Venditte off the 40-man roster Wednesday. The 33-year-old made 15 relief appearances for Los Angeles in 2018, posting a 2.57 ERA and 1.00 WHIP with nine strikeouts over 14 innings.